Aiming to make its services accessible to 1.2 million+ students, OckyPocky partners with GrayQuest

Delhi: OckyPocky, India’s first interactive learning app for kids, has partnered with GrayQuest, the country’s leading education fee financing platform. Through this association, OckyPocky will be able to improve accessibility to its courses for students across socio-economic geographies with easy financing options like EMIs. On the back of the partnership, OckyPocky aims to make its services available to over 1 million students.

OckyPocky has served 3 mn users till date and looking to expand its partnership program – its offerings are discovered best when someone trusted introduces to the right audience. OckyPocky offers the best English learning and creative experience for kids in Bharat. This program is a natural progression to aid trusted discovery via this partnership. This is a true win-win-win for kids and their parents. At the same time OckyPocky generates more income for talented faculty during these hard times.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Amit Agrawal– OckyPocky, said, “OckyPocky has been at the forefront of bringing relevant early learning courses for Indian kids on skills that are really important for child’s future – but often no supply of quality teaching talent and content. GrayQuest has been trendsetters in solving pain point of schools and parents during these hard times. I am really excited that with their help, we will be able to reach more children across the country’s diverse socio-economic facets. By enabling more children across Bharat to enroll on OckyPocky, we will not just empower the kids but also the country with high-quality skill-building and language learning.”

Rishab Mehta – GrayQuest, said, “At GrayQuest, we are constantly trying to improve the overall fee payment experience for our customers and to take things to the next level. Since day one, our objective has been to design an experience that is not just convenient but also rewarding for students. In this regard, OckyPocky is a natural fit for us. We are certain that the high quality and diversity of extracurricular programs offered by the platform will be cherished by our customers”