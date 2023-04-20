Air France and KLM now available on Verteil’s NDC Platform

April 2023, India: Air France and KLM (AFKL) and Verteil, a leading NDC technology provider for 40+ global airlines since 2016 announced today that AFKL’s offers are now live on Verteil Direct Connect. This integration will allow travel sellers to access AFKL’s advanced NDC contents directly through the NDC-based comprehensive booking engine portal & universal NDC APIs.

Verteil’s customers will have access to end-to-end NDC capabilities, including shopping, booking, fully automated servicing, and private / negotiated fares for multiple segments and market-specific requirements, through AFKL’s NDC channel. Additionally, customers will get access to the latest AFKL innovations supported via NDC, which includes features like continuous pricing, extra services, and personalized options. Air France and KLM will also keep improving these features over time.

Apart from the superior and real-time content, bookings via Air France and KLM’s NDC channel, will not be surcharged as compared to legacy GDS channels.