Air Products Awarded Long-Term Hydrogen and Nitrogen Supply Agreement for Indian Oil Corporation

(Pictured (L to R) – Arvind Kumar Project Manager, IOCL, Amit Kumar, General Manager (Projects) IOCL, Shibaditya Sen, Director of Business Development, Large Projects, Air Products India and Mark Sambrook, Air Products’ General Counsel for EU, Africa and India.)

India (June 8, 2022) – Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leader in industrial gases and large-scale project development, execution, and operation, today announced the signing of a long-term supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India’s flagship national oil company. Air Products will build, own, and operate (BOO) a new industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen, and steam to IOCL’s Barauni Refinery in Bihar, India.

The new industrial gas complex will aid IOCL’s capacity expansion from six to nine million tonnes per annum producing Euro-VI or BS-VI compliant gasoline and diesel at its Barauni complex. The industrial gas complex will include the latest generation multi-feed hydrogen production facility supplying 70,000 normal cubic meters per hour (Nm3/hr) of hydrogen as well as steam, and a high-efficiency air separation unit producing 4,000 Nm3/hr of nitrogen.

Air Products expects the new industrial gas complex for IOCL to come onstream in 2024.

Air Products’ chief operating officer Dr. Samir J. Serhan said, “We are honored to work with IOCL, the largest petroleum refining company and largest Public Sector Undertaking in India. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, our latest strategic investment in India will provide an efficient combination of industrial gas production technologies, enabling IOCL to meet ever-increasing transportation fuel demand. We look forward to reliably supplying IOCL’s industrial gas needs for decades to come.”

Juan Gonzalez, vice president, Large Project Business Development, Air Products Middle East, Egypt, Turkey and India, said, “We are proud to work with IOCL as they look to significantly expand their operations at Barauni. We look forward to bringing our global expertise, experience and world-class engineering capabilities to this project.”

Once completed, the Barauni project will be Air Products’ second BOO project in India, after the Kochi Industrial Gas complex at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery.