AIRA, a trade body of the Robotics industry in India launched

Hyderabad: The All-India Robotics Association, AIRA, a not-for-profit trade body of Robotic enterprises, the first in the country launched. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & EC, Govt of Telangana formally announced it at a function held in the city on Tuesday evening.

The purpose, shares, Harshitha Puvvala, Founder and President of AIRA are to support, nurture and create robotics business opportunities in India.

The newly formed body’s vision will be to make India the global leader in robotics production and technologies, in Telagana AIRA works with and under the guidance of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & EC, Govt of Telangana adds Harshita.

The other lofty goals chalked out are to create and standardize Robotics Education Curriculum, standardized Design technologies for Robot Designing, make India a global Robotics manufacturer. establishing a world-class Robotics Centre & Museum in Hyderabad all with a single goal to create a business export path of USD 350M by 2022.

Speaking on the occasion he said during the lockdown many manufacturers using industrial robots have overcome manpower shortage and continued uninterrupted production. The power of Robots is also being increased by adding AI, because of which robots are also becoming intelligent now, Jayesh said.

Speaking further Jayesh said, Govt will gives lot of help to 8 emerging technologies it identified and Robots is one of them. The Electronic Policy is already in place in Telangana. In that whatever incentives we promised to the hardware manufacturing will also be extended to Robotics said Jayesh.

Ms. Ramadevi, OSD, Department of IT&EC, Govt of Telanana while speaking on the occasions said we want AIRA to be the Indian Silicon Valley Robotics. Silicon Valley Robotics is the largest cluster of robotics and AI technology innovation and investment in the world.

India is one of the strongest growing economies among the Asian emerging markets is also a country rapidly moving towards automation for increasing production volume, accuracy, and safety. To build up the industrial automation for increasing the product supply and domestic manufacturing. Indian Industrial Robotics market is also gaining strength. Currently, India has well over 5000 Robotic units, companies, start-ups across the country. Nearly one million people work in this industry. But, there is no association exists in the country. This is the first time an association like this is formed in India, shared Harshita.

The association is formed to support every Indian Robotics start-up and create a clear path for them in terms of approvals, business growth, opportunities, funding, imports of electronic components, latest production technologies, skill development, educational opportunities etc, she added.

Building an ecosystem for the development of Robotics sector is very important for that matter for any industry to grow, the conducive environment should prevail. The ecosystem will help each other in solving the problems. It gives new entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their ideas, generate funding and finding the right partner(s) for their collaborations. With the association, it will be more organised.

The problems of the industry can be well represented at the right forums.

AIRA will set up standards in Robotics, AI & Automation and education industry as well as aims to help every robotics startup, robotics members, organizations and professionals to solve difficult technical problems while enhancing their leadership and personal career capabilities.

AIRA will endeavour to build the architecture integral to the development of the automation sector through policy advocacy and help in setting up the strategic direction for the sector to unleash its potential and dominate newer frontiers.

The executive board of AIRA will be the senior governing body that’s composed of the President, President-elect Secretary, Vice President, Treasurer, 8 members with geographic, technical, and operational experience

From holding elections to organise a Robotics Funding event, the launch of robotics policy, establishment of electronic components and warehouse, holding an international conference and not only establishing but laying the foundation stone for World-Class Robotics Centre are planned to achieve by next December.