AirAsia India deploys revolutionary TaxiBot operations at Bengaluru International Airport

Mumbai, June 2022: As one of the key initiatives during Tata Sustainability Month, AirAsia India today flagged off the commencement of TaxiBot operations at Bengaluru International Airport, following successful trials and subsequent implementation at Delhi International Airport. The flag off event was attended by Mr. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, Capt. Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India, Mr. Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited and Mr. Murali Ramachandran, CEO, Celebi Aviation. With the commencement of TaxiBot operations in Delhi in February this year, AirAsia India became the first airline globally to initiate TaxiBot services with passengers onboard on modified aircraft.

AirAsia India tied up with KSU Aviation, the exclusive operator of the TaxiBot in India. TaxiBot is a semi-robotic aircraft towing device that is a green alternative to save fuel, reduce CO₂ emissions and noise pollution, decrease aircraft wear and tear, and minimise instances of Jet Blast and Foreign Object Damage, improving efficiency and enhancing safety in the parking area. TaxiBot is an alternate taxiing solution which can tow aircraft from the aircraft boarding gate to the active runway without utilising the aircraft engines.

“We’re proud to be the first airline globally to initiate TaxiBot services on modified aircraft with passengers onboard. Following the successful trials and implementation in Delhi, we are delighted to be commencing TaxiBot operations at our largest hub, Bangalore, as well. In addition to driving the adoption of sustainable aviation, TaxiBot leverages technology to drive differentiation and efficiency in operations, leading the way forward for a cleaner and greener ecosystem.” said Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India. Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We are the second airport globally to deploy a TaxiBot at our airside operations. With AirAsia India adopting this state-of-the-art technology at BLR airport, we are positive that this will further ensure adoption by more airline partners as a part of their day-to-day operations. Environmental sustainability coupled with the vision of leaving a cleaner and a better world for our future generations has been at the heart of BIAL’s sustainability initiatives. We take pride in accomplishing energy neutrality, water positivity and reducing our carbon footprint thereby ensuring that BIAL continues to remain at the forefront in driving sustainability.” Dr. Ashwani Khanna, Director, KSU, said “AirAsia India has emerged as a trendsetter in alternate taxiing solution by further deploying TaxiBot Operations to their second Base Airport i.e. KIA, Bangalore Airport. M/S KSU Aviation in close coordination with its stakeholders envisages phased deployment of 07 TaxiBot units in next 05 years at KIA Airport, Bangalore, this would assist the airport operator and airline to jointly reduce ~35,000 Tons of Carbon Emission annually at KIA Airport, Bangalore.”

TaxiBot is proclaimed as the green revolution in airplane taxiing, helping enhance fuel efficiency and predictive maintenance and services. As a Tata Group company, AirAsia India is celebrating Tata Sustainability Month (TSM) this June, which endeavours to build a group-wide sustainability culture in alignment with the airline’s sustainability goals.