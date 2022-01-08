AirAsia India extends free rescheduling offer on all flights

Mumbai, 8th January 2021: AirAsia India has announced a free rescheduling offer for all flights on their network for bookings made till 31st January 2022 for travel until 31st March 2022. AirAsia India’s ‘Plan The Change’ campaign offer will enable guests of AirAsia India the flexibility to change their travel dates. All guests flying with AirAsia India will be able to reschedule to another AirAsia India flight without any change fees. The airline has extended this offer for all bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, AirAsia India mobile apps and other major booking channels.

To maximise convenience and flexibility, guests can also book AirAsia India’s ‘Premium Flex’ fares, which include a host of complimentary services including unlimited rescheduling of flight bookings, discounted cancellation fees of only ₹500 for cancellations beyond 72 hours, against the standard cancellation fees of ₹3,000, free standard seats, 50% off premium hot seats in Rows 1-5, 12 and 14, and a free selection of pre-booked meals from its new in-flight dining menu Gourmair.

In addition to the website, flights can also be rescheduled seamlessly in less than a minute by AirAsia India’s AI-powered chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in and on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345. In addition to modifying bookings, Tia can also assist guests with travel advisories, policies and FAQs, terminal info, advise flight status, get a copy of the itinerary and take feedback.