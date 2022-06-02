AirAsia India launches Splash Sale with fares starting at Rupees 1,620

AirAsia India announced the launch of a splash sale with fares starting at ₹1,620, while riding on the launch of its loyalty marketing campaign and inviting flyers to sign up on its website or mobile app to “make the most of fast bookings, fab deals and fantastic value” with the NeuPass.

Special sale fares are open for advance booking till 3rd June for travel from 20th June till 14 Dec 2022 and include fares such as Bengaluru-Chennai at ₹1,620.

The sale fares are bookable on AirAsia India’s website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and partner booking channels.

As reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India topped the charts with 94.8% On Time Performance while also having the lowest cancellation percentage (0.00%) in April 2022.