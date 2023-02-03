AirAsia India leads the way, announces operations from the newly launched Terminal 2 at BLR Airport in Bengaluru from 15th February

Mumbai, 3rd February 2023: AirAsia India announced that the airline would be moving all domestic operations to the newly launched Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) from 15th February. Extending its promise of speed, efficiency, and innovation from digital touchpoints to airport operations, AirAsia India would be operating from T2 with state-of-the-art facilities and a majority of departures being facilitated via aerobridge.

Bengaluru is the home base and largest hub for AirAsia India and will operate 43 daily departures connecting Bengaluru to Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Surat. The airline will also operate connecting flights from Bengaluru to Imphal and Srinagar on its network.

Speaking about the move, Aloke Singh, President, of AirAsia India, said, “As we continue to grow and expand, we are pleased to announce the relocation of our operations to the new Terminal 2 at our home base of Bengaluru. We share the ethos of T2, built on the premises of ‘sustainability’, ‘technology’, ‘innovation’, and ‘art’. The new terminal operations will serve as a catalyst for our Bengaluru operations, one of the largest with 43 daily departures.”

Adding to this, Hari Marar, MD & CEO, of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, “We are gearing up to welcome the passengers of AirAsia India to BLR Airport’s new Terminal 2 (T2), which is set to offer them a distinctive experience. BLR Airport is seeing a strong rebound in passenger traffic as the number of passengers and flight movements have steadily climbed over the last few months. With the additional capacity that is available at T2, we are now well-equipped to handle this growth and serve as the new gateway to India.”

AirAsia India provides Priority Check-in to guests who have reserved Priority Services and as a loyalty benefit to Jetsetter and Highflyer tiers of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Program, as well as guests with reduced mobility or requiring special assistance. With the inclusion of elevators, escalators, and stairs, T2 is equipped to provide services to passengers/patrons with reduced mobility and special needs. To offer a comprehensive shopping and dining experience, T2 houses a host of shopping and dining options from an array of partners, catering to the requirements of guests and patrons alike. Less than 100 meters from the arrival gate, Terminal 2 has an upcoming multi-level parking lot and Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) enabling passengers to switch between multiple modes of transport. Air-conditioned Airport shuttle services operate round-the-clock to offer seamless connectivity to the airport from across the city.

The airline recently announced the expansion of its network to the city of Surat, Gujarat with operations commencing on March 3rd, 2023. The addition of Surat to its network will enable direct flights to key destinations such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata, as well as convenient one-stop itineraries to other destinations on its network, including Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Srinagar. This expansion is in line with the airline’s ongoing commitment to delivering seamless connectivity and service to its guests and patrons.