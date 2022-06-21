Airborne is Expands Footprints; Opening New Branches in Dwarka and Ghaziabad

21 JUNE 2022, DELHI: Airborne Air Hostess Academy is known as the fastest-growing brand in the field of Vocational Training in INDIA, spanning industries such as Aviation, Hospitality, Retail, and Travel management; and has consequently transformed countless careers in the process. The brand with the same objective expands its footprints with two new branches in Dwarka & Ghaziabad. The foundation entered into the domain with the aim of providing an excellent and compatible training program for the entire Service Industry, with core competency in Aviation and Hospitality training.

Airborne is known for providing Aviation and Hospitality management training. Airborne provides Diploma courses, Certificate courses and Fast Track courses with 100% placement in leading aviation companies. Moreover, well-facilitated infrastructure also enables trainers to initiate consultative learning practices to help them build a rewarding career.

On the thriving grand opening of the 2 new outlets Mrs. Sonia Sachdeva, Director of Airborne, said, “We are thrilled to announce that we’ve opened 2 new branches of the same institutes to enhance our presence in the industry. The idea is to further strengthen our local presence in the Aviation and Hospitality industry. It also gives us the right edge to assert ourselves as the biggest Aviation and Hospitality management education industry across the country. We strive to continue growing business in the times ahead.”