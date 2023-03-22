Airbus Collaborates with BITS Pilani WILP to Upskill Professionals in Data Analytics

India — March 22, 2023: Airbus in India, with its prime focus on engineering and innovation, has collaborated with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division, to help upskill some of their specific professionals in Data Analytics.

Airbus, a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a worldwide scale. For more than 50 years now, technology and know-how from Airbus have helped catalyse the growth of India’s civil aviation sector. WILP too has been a pioneering and integral division of BITS Pilani for nearly four decades now, and aims to help working professionals enhance their knowledge and skills primarily in science, technology, engineering, and technology management, among other fields, while continuing to work for their respective organizations.

Considering the current and future trends of the Aerospace sector and the need to further upskill some of its professionals in Data Analytics to help address such trends and beyond, Airbus saw significant value in collaborating with WILP through their M.Tech in Software Systems programme with specialization in Data Analytics.

Data Analytics in aviation sector

Data Analytics can help enhance fleet reliability, reduce delays, ensure higher safety for passengers by mitigating the risk of safety incidents. Analytics helps businesses achieve true collaboration among different stakeholders through effective communication and lead the way to smarter operations. So, whether it is maintenance, repair, or overhaul, Data Analytics can also help improve efficiency significantly.

About M.Tech in Software Systems | How the programme aims to benefit

M.Tech Software Systems helps enable the working professionals to specialise in various new age technology areas and some of the fastest growing domains like Data Analytics, Internet of Things, Embedded Systems, Security, Networks and Cloud. In particular, the professionals who earn a specialisation in Data Analytics will learn how to apply principles behind modern Data Analytics techniques; apply statistical and machine learning methods to real data; evaluate their performance and communicate the results eﬀectively; and build expertise in advanced Artificial Intelligence topics, such as Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing.