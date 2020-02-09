Airbus signs aircraft services MoU with Adani Defence and Aerospace

Airbus India and Adani Defence & Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at DefExpo 2020 to leverage synergies in aerospace and civil aviation sector. The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Airbus and Adani will explore opportunities for collaboration in the area of aircraft services for Indian and South Asian market. Airbus’ Global Services forecast envisages the Indian aircraft services market to grow to US $6.3bn by 2025.

“Airbus is not only the world’s leading civil aviation company but is also a major innovator and provider of aircraft services. This MoU demonstrates our commitment to support the development of India as a world-class services hub for aerospace products,” said Anand Stanley.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has established a comprehensive aerospace and defence ecosystem in India. With Adani’s recent foray into airports, this potential collaboration will leverage the synergies between the product and services excellence of Airbus and infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani.

“India is at the cusp of transformational growth in aircraft services market. Our collaboration with Airbus is aligned to our vision of nation building and to indigenous critical technologies and services thus creating a vibrant ecosystem in aerospace capabilities in India,” said Ashish Rajvanshi.

About Adani Group:

Adani Group is an integrated industrial conglomerate in India with 6 publicly traded companies with total revenues of $15 billion and a market capitalization of over $30 Bn. Headquartered in Gujarat, India, Adani Group has market leadership position across Sea Ports, Airports & Logistics, Energy (Generation, Transmission and Distribution), Gas Terminals and Distribution, and Defense & Aerospace.

Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness’ – a guiding principle for sustainable growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR program based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values.