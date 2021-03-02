Airmeet Appoints Pudi Ravi Krishna as Director, Product Design, Airmeet

Airmeet – a one of its kind simple, secure, and scalable virtual events hosting platform is delighted to announce the appointment of Pudi Ravi Krishna as Director, Product Design. Bringing aboard 20 years of experience in designing enterprise and consumer apps, Ravi would be spearheading the design vertical for the brand.

Ravi has a rich experience in software product designing, evaluating product experience, and strategically recommending product vision to enhance consumer experience, along with helping brands to achieve business outcomes. In his previous capacity, he worked as Director of Design at Capillary Tech, Bangalore and was responsible for crafting their flagship offering called Engage+. Along with a ten-member team, he also created a new design language called ‘haiku’ during his stint.

Commenting on this key appointment Lalit Mangal, Co-founder and CEO of Airmeet said, “With 2021 being a crucial year for the development of virtual and hybrid events, it is an opportune time for us at Airmeet to scale further and provide a design rich interactive experience to our clientele. Ravi’s reputation and strategic experience precedes him, and I am certain that his addition to the team will be instrumental as he complements the DNA & promising performance-oriented culture of our organisation. I believe that his experience of working with multi-functional teams will further drive our vision and solidify Airmeet’s core value proposition in our domestic & global markets.”

Adding to the above Pudi Ravi Krishna, Director, Product Design, Airmeet said, “I am excited about the prospects of the brand and look forward to working with the team. Airmeet’s growth over the past two years has been commendable considering the milestones that the brand has achieved, including bringing a unique interface for hosting fantastic virtual events to India. I believe there is a huge potential for Airmeet to become the de facto platform for knowledge professionals and corporates for hosting large scale interactive hybrid events virtually. Design is always user focussed and customer empathy is the most celebrated value which must be championed across all teams. I am delighted to work with such a talented team and look forward to lending a hand in the company’s evolution.”