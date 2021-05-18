AIRTEK lightweight aviation seat tops sustainability category in Future Travel Experience’s inaugural Transformation Honours List

The AIRTEK lightweight premium aviation seating platform developed jointly by Williams Advanced Engineering, JPA Design and SWS Certification Services has been selected as the top innovation in the sustainability category of the inaugural Transformation Honours List, presented by the Future Travel Experience.

The Transformation Honours List celebrates those organisations that have demonstrated innovation and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and recognises efforts to help drive business recovery with transformative and innovative new approaches that prepare the industry for a brighter future post-pandemic.

For the sustainability category, the judges were looking for unique initiatives that displayed concrete examples that have embraced innovation and transformation to support a greener and more sustainable future for the air transport industry.

AIRTEK is a UK Government backed consortium that brings together high-end aviation design, advanced motorsport derived engineering and certification expertise to create the next generation of lightweight aircraft seating that benefit customers, airlines, and the planet.

The core focus of AIRTEK is a unique patented all composite monocoque structure resulting in less need for much of the traditional metallic under seat support structure. This reduces seat weight, aircraft fuel burn and associated carbon emissions for tomorrow’s commercial aircraft. In addition, the use of high percentages of recyclable materials that are reusable by other industries minimises future environmental waste and pollution. The removal of structure also drives a real customer benefit allowing AIRTEK to offer the largest volume of under seat storage space of any business class seat in the market.

Using advanced manufacturing technologies, the seat has over 1000 less parts when compared to a standard seat and will weigh up to 10% less. The scalable and modular design makes the seat adaptable to both an individual airline brand requirements and across different aircraft fleets (wide and narrow body).

To coincide with the recognition of AIRTEK in the Transformation Honours List, a Digital Experience Video has been released that gives viewers a greater understanding of the innovative features and benefits that the programme will deliver, and this can be viewed here.

“We’re pleased that AIRTEK and the efforts of the team have been recognised by the industry and we look forward to delivering real sustainable change for aviation” said Elliott Koehler, Creative Director, JPA Design

“We have been actively engaged with partners under NDA throughout the development of this programme including seat vendors and airlines to understand manufacturing, performance and operational requirements. Low mass and sustainability have been the key drivers in the design process, and we are delighted to be recognised for this approach in the Transformation Honours List” commented Stuart Olden, Senior Commercial Manager, Williams Advanced Engineering

“As part of the development process, we have now incorporated COVID-19 reduction and sustainability features into the design including the identification of suitable sanitising agents” said Nigel Smith, MD & Head of Design, SWS Certification Services.