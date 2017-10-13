Airtel chooses Oust Labs’ Micro Learning Platform

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) has chosen Oust Labs’ Micro Learning Platform for its interactive and gamified employee learning tool ‘Airtel 101’.

Oust Labs, a pioneer in micro-learning, has built a proprietary methodology of delivering learning outcomes on the mobile device on its advanced SaaS platform. Delivered in multiple languages, the Oust platform consists of a web application and mobile app for both iOS and Android and MPower authoring platform for quickly repurposing existing training content or creating new mobile-friendly training content.

Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO and Head of Digital, Bharti Airtel said, “It has been a great experience to leverage Oust’s innovative learning platform to deliver a highly engaging experience to our employees.”

Airtel 101 is an example of using digital innovation to make learning interactive and engaging for employees. Its launch follows the recent roll-out of Airtel’s digital innovation program – Project Next with an aim to make customer experience simple, interactive and transparent. Designed in the form of a business quiz, Airtel 101 consists of numerous modules for a various topic, followed by questions to be answered by the learner. Certificates of completion and leaderboards bring an element of healthy competition. The modules provide a comprehensive understanding of telecom.

“Our approach of integrating bite-sized learning in user workflow is delivering terrific results to enterprises across the globe as they hire and engage with a large distributed workforce on mobile devices. Airtel has been rated as one of the most innovative companies in India today. We are extremely excited to be partnering with the No. 3 Telco in the world to deliver a highly scalable mobile solution”, said Shrikant Latkar, Founder – CEO, Oust Labs.