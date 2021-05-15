Bharti Airtel will continue to ensure the availability and reliability of telecom services amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As customers have experienced a spike in their telecom needs to stay connected, work from home, online education and be available on the network 24×7, the state governments have exempted service providers from the lockdown restrictions.

All the 210 Airtel stores across the two states continue to remain operational from 6 am to 7 pm for services during the lockdown. For all kinds of service requests that includes, new SIM, MNP, bill payments, recharges, cash withdrawals etc. will be available during this time.

For customers in high-rise buildings and gated communities with restricted movements, Airtel will assign staff from the nearest store to service the customers. In Hyderabad, customers of My home, PBEL, Ramky, Rainbow Vista and other residential communities have made use of this service.

Alternatively, Airtel Thanks App allows customers to manage as well as recharge all Airtel connections without having to step out of homes. This includes, prepaid plan, DTH connection, data card, post-paid bills etc. Here’s how they can do it

To recharge on the Airtel Thanks App, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Install the Airtel Thanks App

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recharge’ tab. Pick the service – mobile, internet, DTH – that you want to recharge.

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number or DTH account number

Step 4: Select your preferred pack

Step 5: Pay online with your debit or credit card, UPI account, or Amazon pay account

Airtel Thanks app also lets customers make other transactions securely from phone such as paying electricity and water bills, transferring money to someone etc.

This is Airtel’s bid to make the lockdown easier for customers. Customers can also do the same for someone else who cannot do it themselves.