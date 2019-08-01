Airtel Offers Free Calling, Data benefits to customers in flood affected areas of Assam

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telecommunications services provider, today said that it is contributing to flood relief efforts in Assam by extending free calling and data benefits to its customers in 30 districts across the state.

Airtel mobile customers in the affected districts will get free credit of talk time along with 100MB to 5GB data in their accounts with extended validity to ensure that they remain connected with their loved ones and can stay online. For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended.

Airtel is a leading mobile operator in Assam and its network teams are working overtime to ensure that the network connectivity is normal across flood affected areas as telecom is a major lifeline for millions of customers.

Mr. Sovan Mukherjee, COO – North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel said: “As one of Assam’s leading mobile operators and a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity.”