In-line with the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, Airtel Payments Bank customers will now be able use the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility at any time of the day. The facility will be available to customers on 24×7 basis even on holidays enabling then to receive or send funds to any bank from anywhere, anytime.

Airtel Payments Bank customers can transfer funds via NEFT using the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app or website of Airtel Payments Bank. They need to select ‘Transfer Money’ option followed by ‘transfer to Bank’. A screen to register beneficiary will appear. Once the beneficiary registration process is completed, customer can easily transfer the money.

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are committed to provide customers with an efficient and smooth banking experience. We welcome the RBI mandate as it will allow our customers to easily transfer the money to any bank account at any time using NEFT mode. This will add to the overall online banking experience for the customers.”

Airtel Payments Bank offers a host of solutions like UPI, IMPS, debit card and wallet to make digital payments and money transfers.