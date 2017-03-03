New Delhi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, on Thursday said that it has been rated as India’s fastest mobile network by Ookla – the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. This latest recognition furthers cements Airtel’s position as India’s best smartphone network that consistently enables a superior online experience for customers.

Ookla’s findings are based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on ‘modern devices’ by mobile customers across India using its popular Speedtest app. The results include all mobile tests, regardless of connection technology.

Airtel has been making significant investments towards building a ‘future ready’ network under Project Leap, its national network transformation initiative. Ookla’s findings are yet another testimony to Airtel’s endeavor to delight customers with best-in-class mobile experience across technology platforms and devices.

Ajai Puri, Director – Operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said “At Airtel, our constant endeavor is to provide the best possible experience for our customers. We are delighted to receive this recognition from a global leader like Ookla and it is yet another validation of our efforts to build a world-class smartphone network.”

“We are pleased to acknowledge Airtel as India’s Fastest Mobile Network for 2016. This award recognizes Airtel’s commitment to delivering fast speeds and a strong network to their customers across India.” Jamie Steven, COO at Speedtest by Ookla.

Airtel has been consistently rated as the fastest mobile network in India. The latest speed tests published by the TRAI also rated Airtel as the fastest 4G network in India.

About Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 368 million customers across its operations at the end of January 2017. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com