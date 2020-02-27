Airtel redefines International Roaming (IR) – Now Power lies in the hands of the customer!

As part of its mission to build the most customer centric experience platform, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), today introduced yet another innovation to transform the International Roaming (IR) experience for its mobile customers.

International travelers from India are growing at a rapid pace, a sizable number of them are first time travelers who come from tier 2 & tier 3 cities and have very unique needs from international travel. In addition, the needs of regular business and leisure travelers are also evolving continuously. Therefore, Airtel leveraged technology and digital platforms to develop innovative new features and products that cater to the emerging needs of different types of travelers.

· Real Time Usage Tracking: Using Airtel Thanks app, both postpaid and prepaid customers will now be able to track their international roaming pack usage real time

· No Unwanted Data Usage: Once the IR pack benefits are exhausted by the customer, data services would be barred to protect against ANY unwanted charges due to over-usage. Customers can take another pack or a top up, on the go through Airtel Thanks app

· Enable / Disable IR Service with a single touch: Airtel postpaid customers can now enable or disable their IR service with just one click through the Airtel Thanks app for complete control of spends

· Pre-Book IR Packs, Use Later: Airtel Prepaid customers can now purchase an IR pack up to 30 days prior to their actual date of travel. The pack validity will start only after they connect to an international mobile network. This feature is already available to Airtel Postpaid customers

· Global Packs: Airtel has developed new global packs which cover the most travelled countries. This would allow seamless travel across the world with just one pack

Says Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer: “We at Airtel obsess around customer experience. In the past few quarters, we worked on some of the biggest customer needs and pain-points around international travel and developed these innovative features. To ensure seamless access to these features, simple and intuitive journeys are available on Airtel Thanks app, which put complete control and power in the hands of the customers.”

Details of Airtel’s newly launched Global Packs –

Travel Basics – Global Packs for prepaid customers –

₹ 1199 – 1 GB Data, 100 Mins of Incoming & Outgoing Calls to India and host country, Unlimited Incoming SMS for 30 Days

₹ 799 – 100 Mins of Incoming & Outgoing Calls to India and host country, Unlimited Incoming SMS for 30 Days

Travel Unlimited – Global Packs for prepaid and postpaid customers with loads of data to carry their lifestyle abroad [Coming Soon]

₹ 4999 – 1 GB / Day Data, Unlimited Incoming Calls, 500 Mins of outgoing calls to India and host country, Unlimited incoming SMS for 10 Days

So now, whether it’s a business trip, a leisure trip for couples or family, an adventure abroad with friends or a solo sojourn to off-beat locations – experience hassle-free travel only with Airtel International Roaming Packs!