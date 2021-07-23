Airtel upgrades its Postpaid Plans to serve evolving customer needs

Hyderabad/New Delhi, 22 July 2021: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today announced new postpaid plans for Corporate and Retail customers.

In the post-pandemic world, an abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers; as Work From Home and Online Education is the new normal. In this context, Airtel’s has further simplified its Postpaid plans to offer industry-leading data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools.

Airtel’s NEW Corporate Postpaid plans

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said, “Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry-leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post-pandemic world.”

PLAN 299 349 399 499 1599 Data 30 GB 40 GB 60 GB 100 GB 500 GB Calls UNLIMITED Business Tools Airtel Call Manager Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager Airtel Thanks Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy (1 year) Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy.

All eligible Airtel Corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.

Airtel’s NEW Retail Postpaid Plans

A key feedback Airtel received from customers was the need for more data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms has increased manifold. As a response, Airtel has refreshed its Family Postpaid plans to help its customers navigate the new normal. With its simplified Postpaid proposition, customers can also easily bundle add-on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans.

PLAN 399 499 999 1599 299 (Add-on) Connections 1 1 3 (1+2 add-on) 2 (1+1 add-on) 1 Data 40 GB 75 GB 210 GB (150+30+30) UNLIMITED* + IR Pack 30 GB Calls UNLIMITED Airtel Thanks Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App, Shaw Academy (1 year), Free Hellotunes Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy. Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App, Shaw Academy (1 year), Free Hellotunes

UNLIMITED* post 500GB , throttling @128kbps

The company has discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, Customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.