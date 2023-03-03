Airways Aviation & Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Announce Strategic Alliance Partnership

Hyderabad March 03, 2023: With Indian Aviation on an exponential growth trajectory and burgeoning demand for quality pilots, the global aviation education & training group – Airways Aviation Group operating in Europe, Australia, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Limited (APFT) India, has announced the coming together of a new strategic alliance partnership.

The Dubai headquartered Airways Aviation & Hyderabad-based Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy Limited (APFT) today signed a new strategic alliance partnership that will provide prospective Indian students & Airline cadets access to a new and innovative Pilot Pathway Program from May 2023.

“It is great to visit India again and I am very impressed at the progress being made,” said Mr. RomyHawatt, Airways Aviation Group – Founder & Chairman.

We feel we have found the right organization to grow and develop our strategic plans. The Triple-A Airways Aviation Group is not only the largest global private aviation academy but also has one of the world’s largest privately owned training fleets.

APFT has been actively seeking international partners with the best global standards and practices consistent with the Indian DGCA requirements.

We believe we will be able to enhance the standards of training, facilities, and our fleet thereby helping India attain her coveted goal of becoming a world class aviation training hub, as envisioned by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India” says Mr. Hemanth D.P., CEO – APFT, an industry veteran and former Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Operating Officer – GMR Airports.

The Indian aviation industry and the government are focused on developing a robust pipeline of well-trained pilots and other Aviation professionals. It is therefore prudent that Indian Flight Training Organizations (along with their airline counterparts) establish new and robust strategic education & training alliances with reputed, capable & established international partners.

The new Airways Aviation India office will be located at the GMR Aero Towers along with the APFT office at The Aero City Hyderabad International Airport campus and we plan to start delivering our Pilot Foundation program to prospective Indian aviators from May” says Mr. Hawatt.

The Airways Aviation/APFT Program will include several flexible training programs designed for both student and airline partner needs. These include hybrid programs offering both Indian DGCA and EASA (European) or CASA (Australian), Commercial Pilot Licenses, along with options for Aviation Graduate Degree programs from European and Australian universities.

APFT has already purchased 3 Diamond DA40s, the world’s most advanced flight training aircraft, with Jet Fuel-powered Continental Mercedes engines. This gives the best quality fleet of training aircraft with the aim to grow to over 20 aircraft in the coming years” said Mr. Hemanth.