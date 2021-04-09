Aisa hai &TV ke artists ka on-screen and off-screen Bhai aur Behen ka atoot rishta

Through the good, the bad, and the ugly– siblings are there with us through it all. The bond is just so special and unique. From friendly competition to merciless teasing, teaching lessons to toughen you up for life’s challenges or love and care for each other – that is how is the ultimate sibling relationships! No matter how many times you steal their clothes, have ugly fights and arguments, or blame something on them – there’s no one quite like our siblings. Celebrating Siblings Day is &TV artists – Ramesh Prasad Mishra (Ambrish Bobby), Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema), Zafar Ali Mirza (Pawan Singh), Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma), Inaam Mirza (Divyansh Mishra) and Pooja Mishra (Swara Mishra) from ‘Aur Bhai Kya ChalRaha Hai?’, Rajesh Singh (Kamna Pathak) and Kate Singh (Aashna Kishore) from ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Swati (Tanvi Dogra) and Indresh (Ashish Kadian) from ‘Santoshi Maa SunayeVratKathayein’ and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) from ‘BhabijiGhar Par Hai’ giving a huge shoutout to all their real and reel brothers and sisters!

Speaking about their real-life siblings, Ambrish Bobby, aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra, shares, “I have three sisters who are my precious gems. They all younger to me, making me the over-protective Big Bro. What people don’t know is that when these three join forces, they can take me down! When we were kids, the three of them would throw tantrums in sync to ensure they got things their way. I wish them and all the siblings out there a very Happy Sibling’s Day.” Farhana Fatema, aka Shanti Mishra, shares, “My younger brother Saif and I share a close-knit bond. We would spend our evenings riding around on my bicycle, looking for squirrels and all sorts of insects. The tradition is the same with a few changes. Now he takesme out for car rides and ice cream. No matter how old one gets, a sibling makes you feel like a child again!” Pawan Singh aka Zafar Ali Mirza shares, “Jaanidushmanaurjigri dost, dono ka kirdaarnibhaatehai bhai-behan. I was fortunate to have two elder siblings to look after me in my childhood. The bonds created so early in life are sure to last a lifetime. I miss them dearly and hope to embrace them soon to tell them how much they mean to me.” Akansha Sharma, aka Sakina Mirza, shares, “Back in the day, there two names infamous in my colony. Akash and Akansha, my brother and I were quite the natkhat pair. We would play pranks on everyone and get away each time. This Sibling’s Day is a sweet reminder of the good times shared with your sibling.” Sharing childhood memories with their siblings, Kamna Pathak, aka Rajesh Singh, shares, “I have a younger brother and an elder sister which makes me the famous ‘middle child’. I had a role model to look up to in times of need and got to be one for my little brother when he needed guidance. I truly cherish the times the three of us have spent together. We rarely get the same quality time now, so don’t forget to share the love this Sibling’s Day.” Tanvi Dogra, aka Swati, shares, “If I had to give life another word, it would be my brother. The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other. I am extremely thankful to have him in my life. I love him to bits, and this Sibling’s Day, I shall pamper him to express my love.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari, shares, “To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We were two brothers and two sisters, a full house indeed! We know each other as we always were, we have known each other’s hearts, we share inside jokes. We remember family secrets, griefs and joys. There is no other bond as special as ours.”

Talking about their on-screen bond, Divyansh Mishra, aka Inaam Mirza, shares, “Bachoke beech fass Gaye bade. We are five children on the set who behave like brother and sisters in real life too. Shooting with them is what truly makes my day. We even enjoy playing games when the elders are not around!” Swara Mishra, aka Pooja Mishra, shares, “It is all fun and games when the Mishra and Mirza kids get together. We laugh, eat, work, and play together. The journey is long, but with these people by my side, I believe it will be a happy journey indeed.” Aashna Kishore, aka Kate Singh, shares, “It has been over two years that I have shared this platform performing alongside such talented artists who have become like my own family. I am the eldest of the siblings, making me the Badi didi. I enjoy babysitting Aryan, Zaara, Zahara, Somya and Arnav whenever we’re on our break.” Ashish Kadian, aka Indresh, shares, “Priya (Rinki) and I share an adorable bond both on-screen and off. We are always looking after each other, I make sure she does not skip her lunch breaks, and she ensures that I don’t hog on her food! It is a lot of fun to shoot with her.”