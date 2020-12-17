Aisle launches Concierge, a premium service that aims to help people find love, sooner

Bengaluru: Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app and the market leader in high intent dating, has introduced a premium feature, ‘AisleConcierge’. Aisle Concierge is launched with an aim to offer curated matchmaking to users by browsing through a collection of handpicked profiles all in one place, rather than having to Like or Pass a profile to see who’s next, unlike its basic version. With the launch of Concierge, Aisle has moved one step further in delivering on its promise of building a platform for meaningful connections.

Aisle Concierge is an extension of Aisle Premium and works best for users who are looking to enter long term relationships, sooner. With Concierge, members can unlock the Concierge tab on the Aisle app to browse through thousands of manually curated profiles. Users can prioritise search results based on the things that matter most to them – from faith to mother tongue and interests.

With Concierge, users get a badge so that they can stand out and display their intent to the rest of the community. They would also have access to unlimited Invites & Likes, which when sent, are prioritised over the others’ so that they get noticed sooner by the recipients. It works best for users of very high intent who know what they are looking for, but don’t want to wait for many days to go through profiles one-by-one. Concierge users can save time by unlocking the potential to search through Aisle’s user base, instead of one-profile-at-a-time.

As per Aisle’s internal data, 16% of all new paying subscribers are choosing to opt for Aisle Concierge over Aisle Premium. Aisle Premium costs INR 999 a month, while Aisle Concierge costs INR 2499 per month.

Speaking about the launch, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said, “Our goal behind introducing Aisle Concierge is to differentiate it from other dating apps where users cannot see who else is part of the community through a searchable feed, but have to swipe on users one-by-one to see who’s next. Finding a partner can be daunting, and Concierge is here to help users find long term relationships, sooner. Concierge will also facilitate more cross-border relationships as it’ll unlock the ability for users to search beyond their own proximity.”

Aisle is an app that connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships. Amongst the top 5 grossing dating apps in India, Aisle is the only brand built by Indians and it competes with billion-dollar companies like Tinder, Bumble etc. Over the last quarter, Aisle saw 16% more downloads than Bumble and became the second most popular dating app in India. Aisle recently also integrated interact before matching feature, ‘Rooms’ , on its app which allows individuals to host a virtual room and begin an audio conversation with any other interested user.