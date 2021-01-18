Aisle launches ‘One by Two’ campaign to celebrate the Indian way of romance

Bengaluru: Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app and the market leader in high intent dating, has launched ‘One by Two’ campaign.Through the campaign, Aisle aims to celebrate the old school desi way of romance highlighting “what’s mine is also yours”. It is a take on the modern day dating reemphasising the fact that love truly is in the small things. The campaign encourages users to date with focussing on experiences, finding the joy of small things, brewing coffee romances, unending long walks and feeling the nervous excitement of first dates.

Indians are romantics at heart. Their life plans revolve around finding love and the idea of it culminating in a family. The early days of a romantic relationship are some of the most memorable moments people have in their lives. As an app that’s customised for the sensitivities of Indian people, Aisle wants to encourage young Indians to find their special someone and find their ‘One by Two’ moments.

The campaign produced by Nationwide Pictures includes three ad films centered around Aisle’s proposition of being an app built for romance.

The videos explore the first date jitters of a young couple and highlight how sharing is the Indian way of romance. The ad films feature George Kora and Arsha Nair. George is a known name in the Malayalam film industry and has also worked alongside Nivin Pauly (Indian film actor and producer) and Arsha is an upcoming model and actress in the Malayalam industry. Both Arsha and George look like the girl/boy next door and create an instant connection with viewers.

Speaking about the campaign, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said, “There is no one love language that suits everyone because romance is different in every part of the world. At Aisle, we understand desi romance. We wanted to create something that was simple and yet resonated with our young audiences. With One by Two, we want to inspire people to find their share of romance, the traditional way.”

Aisle is an app that connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships. Amongst the top 5 grossing dating apps in India, Aisle is the only brand built by Indians and it competes with billion-dollar companies like Tinder, Bumble etc. Over the last two quarters, Aisle saw more downloads than Bumble and became the second most popular dating app in India. Aisle also recently integrated interact before matching feature, ‘Rooms’ , on its app. As a leader in high intent space, Aisle launched Concierge,a priority based matchmaking by browsing through a collection of handpicked profiles on its app.