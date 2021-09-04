Aisle’s portfolio of apps touches milestone of 6.5 million members

Bengaluru: Aisle- India’s second most downloaded dating app has announced that the total member base on its portfolio apps has now touched ~6.5 million. Aisle’s portfolio of apps include high intent dating app Aisle and vernacular apps ‘Arike’ and ‘Anbe’ designed exclusively for Malayalam and Tamil speaking audiences respectively. Over the last two years, Aisle’s revenue has grown by 70%, while the revenue from newly launched vernacular apps is growing 30% month on month.

The young population in Tier-2 &3 cities express their emotions and ideas through their regional languages better and Aisle intends to build a native dating landscape for these users. Over the last two years, Aisle’s member base has grown by 100% and in 2020 alone, Aisle’s member base grew by 50%. 45% of Aisle’s revenue came from Tier 2 & 3 cities in 2020 as compared to 38% in 2019. The rising popularity of high intent dating in smaller cities and the increase in matches led to the launch of ‘Arike’, India’s first vernacular dating app.

Malayalee audiences embraced Arike with open arms as it is acquiring 1000+ users daily which is 3X faster than Aisle which was launched 7 years ago. Within 6 months of Arike’s launch, Aisle introduced ‘Anbe’, a customised dating app for Tamil audiences. With the launch of these apps, Aisle has taken the first step towards building a vernacular dating landscape by offering users a customised app suited to a region’s culture and habit. Aisle aims to create a native dating experience for users and help connect like-minded individuals looking for a meaningful long-term relationship

Commenting about the milestone, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said, “We built Aisle keeping in mind Indian sensitivities and fully understanding the nuances of ‘Desi romance’. We know users in non metros prefer to communicate in their regional language and wanted to build customised dating experiences for them. Offering people a chance to communicate and match in their native language brings trust to the whole dating experience. We believe this is just the start of our long awaited vision of bringing customised dating to multiple states of India”

Aisle is a dating app that connects people of Indian origin who are looking for serious relationships. During the pandemic, Aisle introduced an interact before matching feature called Rooms, where the host can choose to match with the guest or not after a quick call. Another feature Concierge offers priority-based matchmaking, allowing users to browse through handpicked profiles on the app instead of going through the profiles one-by-one. Recently, Aisle closed its pre-Series A funding round, led by Anas Rahman, Founder & MD of Hurun India, and Vinod Jose, Founder of Konglo Ventures and other angel/existing investors.