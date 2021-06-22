Aisshpra Gems & Jewels encourages vaccination with ‘Vaccine Lagi, Bimari Ghati, Bacchat Pakki’ Campaign

Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Leading Jewellery brand Aisshpra Gems & Jewels encourages vaccination with a unique CSR campaign ‘Vaccine Lagi, Bimari Ghati, Bacchat Pakki’.

The unique initiative gives discounts to consumers who have taken the jab. Vaccine hesitancy is much more in the rural belts of India compared to the urban segments. As the brand has a strong foothold in tier II & tier III cities of Uttar Pradesh, the initiative was coined to reduce vaccine hesitancy and encourage masses to get a jab by offering them an incentive in form of discounts.

Aisshpra Gems & Jewels has always been known to support their community with various initiatives. Last year the brand had donated 11 Lacs for Covid Relief as well. The brand also has done various CSR initiatives like EK Shapath Desh K Naam, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, a No Plastic Campaign, and many more.

‘We believe that it is a duty of a brand to look after the welfare of its people in every way possible. With god’s grace, we have seen that our patrons do listen to what we have to say and also act on it. We, therefore, use our platforms to reach out to them and create awareness on issues related to the welfare of society. The recent campaign is one of the many similar steps we have taken to do our bit.’ said Vaibhav Saraf, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels.

About Aisshpra Gems & Jewels

Formed in the year 1940, as Hari Prasad Gopi Krishna Saraf Group by Sri Balkrishnaji along with his elder brother Late Sri GopiKrishnaji; Aisshpra Gems & Jewels has witnessed a three generation-long and rewarding journey. Today it has grown into a much-trusted Heritage Jewellery brand of Uttar Pradesh with a strong appeal for the masses and jewellery that is truly unmatched.