AIWA Launches flagship Portable Speaker MI-X 330 Meteor in India

12th October 2022 l New Delhi: Continuing its spree of launches this year, Aiwa India has added another star product to its impressive Luxury Acoustics portfolio – Aiwa Meteor MI-X330. The launch comes at a time when parts of the country are celebrating multiple festivities.

AIWA’s latest product in the highly successful ‘Luxury Acoustics’ category is designed to meet the needs of avid audiophiles and hard-core music enthusiasts who are looking for exclusivity, luxury, and high-quality sound. The new stylish & high-performance range is a perfect product for those who don’t like to settle for the ordinary. It can be used both indoors and outdoors as it is portable and comes with high-power rechargeable batteries. The speaker fits well in a range that comprises versatile form factors from Retro to Wooden Built to luxurious leather finish to exquisite metallic build.

AIWA MI-X330 Meteor Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

The compact, high-performance portable speaker with an elegant & commanding character comes equipped with best-in-class features and software high-resolution supporting 24-bit music quality audio over Bluetooth 5.0. MI-X330 comes with two passive bass radiators (front+ back) for even distribution of sound. This speaker also comes with two custom-designed 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type – C charging point that enables 6-7 hours of charging time and 6-10 hours of playback time, powered by a 5000 mAH Li-ion battery delivering an impressive 60W of powerful Sound. MI-X330 is not just about great aesthetics but also a best-in-class audio performance that will leave even the most demanding consumers impressed. There is also a circular LED display, a control panel, and a 3.5mm AUX–IN. The Speakers also have TSW Multi-Link technology as a standard, allowing consumers to link multiple products in tandem.