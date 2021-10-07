AIWA Launches Luxury Acoustics For The Home And The Outdoors – Premium Next-Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

Bengaluru: Re-affirming its commitment towards providing the best consumer experience with advanced technology and innovation, AIWA, the iconic consumer electronics brand, launched its new range of Luxury Acoustics, hi-fi speaker range today. The new premium MI –X series and the SB-X bring with them a testament of AIWA to have only the best in sound. These new devices will fulfil the requirements of audiophiles, music enthusiasts and for the discerning Indian consumers who look for exclusivity, luxury and high quality. All the 6 models are portable, with high power rechargeable batteries and can be used both at home and the outdoors.

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI –X 150 Retro Plus X are a part of MI-X Series.

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA comes with best in class audio components delivering stunning audio with a twist of retro styling, in terms of design. It is equipped with a triple-driver set-up, Bluetooth version 5.0 and built-in Lithium ion battery. The new compact MI –X 450 PRO ENIGMA speakers support a frequency response of 50 Hz to 15 KHz. Additionally, it has a custom engineered audio limiter which helps in delivering distortion free sound at the maximum volume. MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA comes with two wireless mics for singing along and has separate Echo/Bass/Treble/volume controls for mic output, further it has mic priority function along with recording facility to record while singing on a karaoke track.

MI-X 150 Retro Plus X reflects AIWA’s best sound-first philosophy. Built with best in-class technology and the highest quality audio components, MI –X 150 Retro Plus X delivers the best-in-class audio performance. It is also equipped with high efficiency amplifiers – class H & AB and Dual-link Technology that significantly improve the quality of audio.

MI –X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI –X 150 Retro Plus X have original branded components and unique designs for optimum and luxurious audio experience. They are priced at INR 59,990/- & 24,990/- respectively.

SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are from SB-X350 series. The series is known for serious audio performance and is fast becoming the reference for audiophiles across the world.

SB-X350J is a compact high-performance desk speaker with a calm yet commanding character. It is equipped with best in class software – Qualcomm aptX HD (high resolution audio) supporting 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth 5.0. SB-X350J and has two passive bass radiators (front+ back facing) for even distribution of sound. The speaker also comes with two custom designed 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type – C charging point that enables 3 hours of charging time and 5 hours of playback time. SB-X 350J is built of solid oxidized Aluminium which gives a premium look to the speakers. There is also an LED battery display, a control panel and 3.5mm AUX –IN.

Then there is the SB-X 350 A– a class-leading sub-compact portable speaker with a raw and powerful audio character. SB-X 350 A is equipped with two opposite-facing bass radiators, packing 40 watts of power. SB-X 350 A sports Type-C charging and has a USB –IN port function along with an AUX-IN feature. SB-X 350 A delivers an immersive cinematic experience, anywhere and anytime. SB-X350 A has solid aluminium build with a high luxe finish.

Both SB-X350A and SB-X350J both have TWS Multi-Link Technology to give synced audio playback from multiple speakers for true surround sound experience.

Whereas SB-X30, the ultimate companion for an active lifestyle, comes with IP67-water and dustproof technology. The included steel carabiner buckle enables our young consumers to hook the unit instantly to their bags and belts. The SB-X30 is equipped with a 1200mAh rechargeable battery with a playback time of up to 15 hours. The lightweight speaker has Hyper bass and a built-in mic for phone calls hands free function.

The new stylish and compact portable speakers are ideal for outdoor use and they can also brighten your room without worrying about space.

SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are priced at INR 19,990/- INR 17,990/- and INR 2,799/- respectively

At the announcement for the new range, Mr. Ajay Mehta, MD, AIWA India, said,” We are happy to announce the new standard in luxury acoustics, from Aiwa Japan with the range introduction today, of the MI-X Series and SB-X series. AIWA is known for providing the best music experience for 70 years, since 1951. With this launch the music enthusiasts and audiophiles across India are in for something really special!. The series will deliver an amazing experience with an enhanced sound and Luxurious quality. Additionally, with the range we expect to increase our market share significantly. The India market has always been very special to AIWA and with these devices, we hope to soon see AIWA as the “brand of choice.”

Both the MI –X series and SB-X Series come with AIWA’s patent Japanese technology and premium build quality support.

The new Hi-Fi range will be available from 5th October onwards at Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon & across our key retail partners across India.