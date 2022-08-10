AIWA releases special Independence Day & Rakhi offers on Luxury Acoustics Range

Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day are around the corner, and it is time to prepare special gift ideas for your loved ones. Gone are the days when chocolates, accessories, and other items were among the most popular gifting ideas. Now is the time to move from conventional gifting ideas to tech-based surprises. Keeping the same in mind, AIWA is back with yet another special offer on various items, meeting consumers’ gifting ideas for special occasions. You can avail yourself of these fantastic deals from August 8th, 2022, to August 15th, 2022.

AIWA’s high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers make an ideal gift for audiophiles and music enthusiasts who are looking for exclusivity, luxury, and high-quality sound. The new fashionable line makes a thoughtful present for your loved one, your friends, or your family. Because it is portable and has powerful rechargeable batteries, it can be used both indoors and outside. The products are available for purchase by customers via www.aiwaindia.com as well as on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and a few partner retailers. Technology and innovation have been the foundational pillars of AIWA products for more than seven decades.

AIWA SB-X350J Portable Bluetooth Speaker: MRP 17,990, Offer Price 12,990 (28% Discount)

The SB-X350J boasts two passive bass radiators (front + rear) for even sound dispersion and Qualcomm aptX HD (high-resolution audio), which supports 24-bit music quality via Bluetooth 5.0. It is a small, high-performance desk speaker with a soothing yet powerful personality. Additionally, this speaker has two 40 mm active audio drivers that were specifically created for it, as well as a Type-C charging port with a 3-hour charging time and a 5-hour playback period. The solid oxidised aluminium used in the construction of the SB-X 350J gives the speakers a premium appearance.

A control panel, an LED battery monitor, and a 3.5mm AUX-IN are also included.

AIWA SB-X350A Portable Bluetooth Speaker: MRP 19,990, Offer Price 15,990 (20% Discount)

This might be your best option if you believe that your loved ones are avid music lovers. The SB-X350 A is a class-leading sub-compact portable speaker with a sturdy aluminium build and high-lux finish. The speaker has two bass radiators that face in opposing directions and can be charged via Type-C while using 40 watts of electricity. It is the finest option for providing a fully immersive movie experience anytime and anywhere. Therefore, if you have music lovers in your family and friends, you should put the new collection by AIWA at the top of your priority list.

It is especially noteworthy that the TWS technology from AIWA enables seamless pairing of up to two Bluetooth speakers for increased output.

AIWA RS-X 60 Diviner Ace Portable Bluetooth Speaker: MRP 29,990, Offer Price 25,490 (15% Discount)

You can gift your loved ones, these incredibly stylish speakers with superior sound and hand-stitched leather that will certainly give the best musical experience. The AIWA RS-X60 comes with 5+ hours of playback time, delivering 60 Watts of powerful music, Type -C charging, and fast charging. Moreover, the stylish speakers are equipped with Bluetooth and V5.0 and a 6000 mAH battery.

Ergonomically designed and stunning-looking speakers provide high-definition audio quality and are perfect for stylish interiors.

So, celebrate this Rakshabandhan & Independence Day with the best musical experience by switching to something unique and worthwhile. The new range is available on https://www.aiwaindia.com/, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Selected Partner Stores.