AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) launches #TimeToTravel sale with flat 23% off on all flights, all seats

Mumbai, January 2023: AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, announced the launch of its#TimeToTravel sale, offering a flat 23% off across the AirAsia India domestic network. The offer is applicable on bookings made till 11th January 2023 for travel between 24th January and 30th September 2023. The airline extended this offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels. As part of ongoing loyalty benefits, NeuPass members booking through Tata Neu and on the airline website and app also earn up to 8% NeuCoins.

The airline announced the ‘#TimeToTravel’ sale to encourage and enable people to fulfill their 2023 travel resolutions. People will have the opportunity to plan their travel to a variety of popular and off-beat destinations, including the balmy beaches of Goa, the picturesque mountains of Srinagar, the beautiful landscapes of Guwahati and Imphal in the North-East and the alluring backwaters of Kochi in Kerala. The AirAsia India network offers over 50 direct and 100 connecting flights to 18 destinations, catering to business and leisure travelers with the proposition of Gourmair hot meals, all leather seats and its new in-flight experience hub, AirFlix.

The airline remains committed to delivering an enhanced guest experience with pioneering digital and marketing initiatives like cloud-tech powered in-flight experience hub AirFlix, its award-winning website and mobile app, AI-powered conversational chatbot Tia, and integration with innovative service providers to enable products like FlyPorter baggage delivery services, and seamless Single Sign-On, profile management and personalisation built on the Tata NeuPass loyalty program.