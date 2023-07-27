Ajax Engineering Ltd Visionary Leader, Mr. K Vijay, Recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award at EPC World Awards

Bengaluru, 27th July 2023: Mr. K. Vijay, the esteemed Chairman of Ajax Engineering Ltd., was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Annual EPC World Awards ceremony held at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi on 24th July 2023. The Lifetime Achievement Award highlights his outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements in the infrastructure and construction domain over the last 5 decades. With a track record of exemplary works and successful projects, Mr. K. Vijay has significantly contributed to the growth and development of the concreting equipment manufacturing industry.

In the presence of distinguished luminaries from the Infrastructure & Construction industry, the award was presented to Mr. K. Vijay, acknowledging his leadership and commitment to excellence. The event was graced by Chief Guest, Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, who applauded Mr. Vijay’s significant impact on the concreting equipment sector and his unwavering commitment to advancing infrastructure development in the country.

Mr. K Vijay Managing Director of Ajax Engineering Ltd. expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, stating, “I am truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the EPC World Awards 2023. This accolade stands as a resounding testament to the relentless commitment and tireless dedication of the entire Ajax Engineering team in revolutionizing the concreting equipment manufacturing sector. Our pursuit of innovation, unwavering focus on quality, and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstones of our success. Such recognition reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of the Indian Infrastructure & Construction industry and serves as an inspiration to continue pushing the boundaries of progress and achieving new milestones in the infrastructure landscape.”

Mr. K Vijay has successfully led Ajax Engineering to achieve significant milestones as a leading concrete solution provider in the country. With Mr. K Vijay at the helm, Ajax Engineering has become one of the world’s largest manufacturers of self-loading concrete mixers (SLCMs). It is because of the strategic excellence of Mr. K. Vijay that the company today is a trusted brand for SLCM, Concrete Pumps, Dumpers, Transit mixers, and Concrete Batching Plants in most of the construction projects.

EPC World Media Group, a renowned knowledge information hub for the Infrastructure, EPC, and Construction sector, organized the 10th Annual EPC World Awards. The event aimed to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry based on qualitative and quantitative performance.