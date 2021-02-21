Ajay Reddy and Santosh Lohiya team became winners of ‘Rotary Golf for Charity”

Award for Longest drive award being presented by Tejdeep Kaur Menon to Vijay Kumar Reddy.
Hyderabad: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan a primary unit of District 3150 of Rotary International organised 6th Edition of Rotary Golf for Charity, an Annual Golf Fund Raising Tournament here in the city at Hyderabad Golf Club, Seven Tombs, Golconda, Sunday morning 6am to 12noon. 116 Golfers participated in it.

In a tournament that fought closely by 116 golfers, Ajay Reddy and Santosh Lohiya became winners with 44.75 points.

With 43.50 points, Sanjay Divakar and Narayan Das became Runners Up for the overall event.

Vijay Kumar Reddy bagged a recognition for Longest Drive (250 yards). And Rama Evani won ‘Closest to Pin’ Award (with a distance of 3 feet). The winners were given away awards.

According to Rotarian VVSN Raju, President of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, who spoke at the Rotary Golf for Charity Prize Distribution function said, they were successful in raising Rs 1.75 Crore.

These funds will be used for Setting up of charitable Dialysis Centers at Guntur and Ameerpet Gurudwara.

'Rotary Charity for Golf' organizing team.
Winners of the 'Rotary Golf for Charity' event - Ajay Reddy and Santosh Lohiya being presented with their awards.
Results:

-Closest to pin (with a distance of 3 feet) : Rama Evani

– Longest drive (with a distance of 250 yards) : Vijay Kumar Reddy

– Straight drive (on the line) : P. S. Raju

– Runner-up (team score of 43.50) : Sanjay Divakar and Narayan Das

– Winners ( team score of 44.75) : Ajay Reddy and Santosh Lohiya.

