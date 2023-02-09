Akamai Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP

Bengaluru, India, February 9, 2023 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner® defines cloud web application and API protection platforms as those that, “mitigate a broad range of runtime attacks, notably the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) top 10 for web application threats, automated threats and specialized attacks on APIs. Cloud WAAPs are cloud-delivered services that primarily protect public-facing web applications and APIs.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

“Akamai’s mission is to protect our customers and their entire web application footprint against an expanding range of threats with leading capabilities in App & API protection, Adaptive Security Engine, DDoS protection, bot management and more,” said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & General Manager, Application Security at Akamai. “We are honoured to be recognized by our customers as we continue to secure applications and protect business in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Below are some testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

“I have been using Akamai API Protector for several months now and have been extremely impressed with its performance and capabilities.” – Information Security Associate, Banking

“It’s a very good security product fully integrated with other Akamai products in the suite.” – IT, Manufacturing

“Akamai AAP is a fully-featured WAF, including web attack detection, ddos protection, bot management and api protection. In addition to the outstanding production, the service team is quite professional and quick in response.” – Security Engineering, IT Services

“Powerful Security Engine With A Wide Configuration Range” – ICT Manager, Manufacturing

To learn more about why Akamai is a Leader for Cloud WAAP, please visit: https://www.akamai.com/lp/report/gartner-names-akamai-a-cloud-waap-leader