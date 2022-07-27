Akhad Food Festival by Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur

Blue Lotus, the all-day dining restaurant at Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur hosts Akhad food festival from July 25th to July 28th 2022. “Shravan” is an auspicious month & many puja’s will take place during this month. Akhad is one of its own kind festival generally celebrated before Shravan month.

The delectable menu comprising of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies accompanied by beverages . The menu includes Chicken Hirwa Masala, Chicken Sukka, Mutton Kala Masala, Mutton Loncha, Kothambir Vadi, Kanda Bhaji and Modak. The beverages served include Solkadi, Mango Delight among others.

Join us for a variety of delicious non-veg treats & beverages at Blue Lotus to celebrate greatest Akhad of your life.

Date: July 25th to July 28th 2022

Timing: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Blue Lotus, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur

Contact No: 7875686222 | 9767942693