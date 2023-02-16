Akrivia HCM aims to hire 500+ employees in 2023

Hyderabad, February 16, 2023: Akrivia HCM, the first Indian enterprise HRMS platform, offering multi-country localizations uniting the entire employee lifecycle in-house, today announced the hiring of over 500 people in 2023. The new recruitments will primarily be in the engineering, Implementation and support functions. Expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Full Stack development, Data Engineering, DevOps will be the core eligibility lookouts for the engineering profile. The hiring spree backs the company’s steady international business expansion roadmap in SEA and GCC countries like Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The announcement comes at a time when leading organizations, from global conglomerates to the celebrated startups in the country, are resorting to multiple mass layoffs to counter the ongoing economic uncertainties.

Commenting on the growth plans, Rahul Varma Kalidindi, CEO and Co-Founder, Akrivia HCM said “Working models, compliance concerns, behavioural shifts in employees and more such aspects in the world of work are getting disrupted by the day. Buzzwords like hybrid work, employee disengagement, moonlighting and attrition have become inevitable. Technology has a critical potential in empowering the HR function to accommodate these shifts. At Akrivia, we are facilitating this change for our customers, by consistently re-innovating every module in the Indian HR stack system. We are spreading wings across 2 new geographies and growing our customer base at a rate of 200% to touch 10 lakh users by the end of 2023. And synergizing with the right talent will only catalyze our growth momentum, hereon. 20% of the new hires will support India operations, while the remaining will facilitate the company’s growth in international markets like Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The Visakhapatnam-based startup has on- boarded over 50 brands to its client portfolio across sectors like Retail, Manufacturing, and Food & Beverages, within 6 months of setting shop since June 2022 and crosses 1,50,000 users. Some of the eminent names include McDonald’s, Mitsubishi Electric, Kopiko, Continental Coffee, Metro Brands among others.