Akshaya Chaitanya Expands Reach in Mumbai, Inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, India – Akshaya Chaitanya, a leading initiative in Mumbai dedicated to eradicating hunger in a sustainable and scalable way, announces the expansion of its services to Thane, Mumbai. Their new location was inaugurated by Maharashtra’s Hon. Chief Minister, Shri. Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, on 4th March, in a ceremony attended by prominent local officials and community leaders. The launch was attended by Hon. MLA Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Hon. Municipal Commissioner, Shri. Sanjay Herwade, Hon. Dean of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Shri. Yogesh Sharma.

The Swasthya Ahara initiative provides free, unlimited, nutritious and hot lunch and dinner meals to the needy in 19 government hospitals, helping them stay healthy and save on medication costs. The beneficiaries of the initiative would include families of patients from marginalized sections of society, admitted in the hospital.

The inauguration at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Hospital will be the first of Akshaya Chaitanya’s operations in Thane. “We are thrilled to expand our reach in Mumbai and support the largest public hospital in Thane,” said Shri. Amitasana Das, Trustee, Akshaya Chaitanya. “By providing nutritious meals to those in need, we hope to make a positive impact on their health and well-being. We started with serving 1500 lunch meals across 5 Government hospitals and today we are happy to inaugurate our 19th public hospital by satiating hunger for over 13000 people every day. This expansion would not have been possible without the support of our partners and the dedication of our volunteers. We are grateful to have the opportunity to serve the community in Thane and look forward to continuing our mission to eradicate hunger in the city.”

“Reliance Foundation is proud to support Akshaya Chaitanya in its mission to eradicate hunger for every vulnerable in Mumbai,” said Shri. Sachin Mardikar, CFO at Reliance Foundation. “We believe that no one should go hungry and that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right and more so for children in schools and families in public hospitals. We are committed to working with Akshaya Chaitanya to bring this vision to life and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.”

Akshaya Chaitanya is an initiative of the HKM Charitable Foundation dedicated to make Mumbai a hunger-free city. The organisation is operating three key feeding initiatives, including Swasthya Ahara, Paushtik Ahara, and Bal Shiksha Ahara, all aimed at ensuring a nutritious diet for those in need.

Akshaya Chaitanya invites the community to come and learn more about its initiatives and how they can get involved. Learn more by visiting www.akshayachaitanya.org

Akshaya Chaitanya is supported by Reliance Foundation and Thane Municipal Corporation.

Present for the inauguration were

1.) Shri. Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, Hon. Chief Minister, Maharashtra State

2.) Hon. MLA Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Vidhan Sabha

3.) Shri. Abhijit Bangar, IAS

Hon. Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation

4.) Shri. Sanjay Herwade

Hon. Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation

5.) Shri. Sandeep Malvi

Hon. Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation

6.) Shri. Manish Joshi,

Hon. Deputy. Muncipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation

7.) Shri Yogesh Sharma

Hon Dean, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

8.) HG Amitasana Dasa Hon. Trustee, HKM Charitable Foundation (Akshaya Chaitanya)