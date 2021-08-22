Akshaya Patra and Sahyog, an NGO run by Ms. Swati Kovind, the Daughter of Hon’ble President, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, Collaborate to Distribute Essential Grocery Kits in Delhi

Essential grocery kits were provided to construction labourers as a part of the symbolic distribution event.

21 August 2021, New Delhi: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in association with Sahyog, an NGO run by Ms. Swati Kovind, the daughter of Hon’ble President, Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, distributed essential grocery kits among the construction labourers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The symbolic distribution event was organised at the President’s estate to launch the initiative and essential grocery kits were distributed among 100 labourers. Besides the kits, rakhis and sweets were also distributed at the event. Over the next few days, these kits will be distributed to the construction labourers, and other individuals from orphanages and other economically deprived sections identified by Sahyog.

Ms. Swati Kovind, daughter of the Hon’ble President, said that she was inspired to undertake this distribution of essential grocery kits after seeing the condition of numerous labourers at various construction sites in New Delhi. Her intention is to ensure that they have nutritious meals matched with the vision of Akshaya Patra.

Shri Naveena Neerada Dasa, Director, Strategic Communication, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “We are glad to partner with Ms. Swati Kovind and Sahyog to distribute essential grocery kits among the construction workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected people from all walks of life, especially the vulnerable groups, such as labourers and daily wagers, who are having a tough time arranging food for themselves and their families. In this situation, we must work together and direct our collective efforts towards their well-being. We are fortunate that we share this belief with Sahyog. They have themselves been doing a great job at helping the marginalised. Together, we will be able to reach out to more people.” He also appreciated the swift and diligent relief efforts of the Government and thanked them for their continued support and encouragement of the Foundation’s endeavours.

Akshaya Patra has been partnering with NGOs across the country to ensure that food relief reaches vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its collaboration with Sahyog is in continuation with its COVID-19 relief feeding efforts.

Akshaya Patra has been undertaking relief feeding in 20 states and one union territory through its network of kitchens. As a part of its overall relief feeding efforts, the Foundation has cumulatively served over 16.07 crore meals [as of 15 August 2021] to people from vulnerable communities who are facing difficulty arranging food for themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures to curb the outbreak.

In Delhi, the Foundation has so far provided 1.32 crore meals, which include over 65 lakh cooked food, 1.35 lakh essential grocery kits (amounting to more than 56 meal servings), 22,122 Happiness Kits for MDM beneficiaries (amounting to over 4.4 lakh meal servings) and 3,444 Family Happiness Kits (amounting to over 4.13 lakh meal servings).

About Sahyog

Sahyog believes that every child deserves a happy childhood. Our key objective is to provide a holistic childhood experience to underprivileged children, especially little girls. Adequate healthcare and focused education are essential for rounded child care. Hence, Sahyog works tirelessly to get these two key ingredients right for every child who needs them.

Established in the year when we were celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Matama Gandhi, Sahyog is a non-profit social service organisation. Through programmes aimed at better health and skill development, the organisation is bringing joy to hundreds of school children, especially schoolgirls. Taking care of health-related needs of girls at Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya of Harijan Sevak Sangh, an organisation established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, is one of the important programs run by Sahyog. A number of other schemes, aimed at skill development and self-reliance among women, that have been conceptualised by the organisation, are at an advanced stage of implementation. A program to provide scholarships to economically underprivileged girl students to pursue higher education will soon be launched. During the COVID pandemic, Sahyog provided meals to the underprivileged. It also helped the affected through telemedicine consultation with the help of a team of doctors.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme, serving wholesome food to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools [as of March 2020] across 13 states and one union territory in India.