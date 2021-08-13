Akshaya Patra Foundation Receives Support from RMS for Hunger Relief Initiatives During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai, 13 August, 2021: The Akshaya Patra Foundation has received donations and in-kind support from Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS), a global leader in risk modeling and analytics, for the Foundation’s COVID-19 food relief efforts. Beginning in 2020, Beginning in 2020, RMS and its employees have made substantial monetary donations, and also provided in-kind support such to assist the Foundation with food distribution.

RMS is actively involved in helping The Akshaya Patra Foundation with its Happiness Kit initiative. This initiative was designed to provide food and educational materials for the foundation’s mid-day meal beneficiaries in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Through this programme, grocery boxes, which also contain stationery items, hygiene kits and activity books, are distributed.

There is a common purpose shared by both Akshaya Patra and RMS, and that is to support hunger relief amongst the most vulnerable populations in India. In addition to the Happiness Kits, RMS is supporting Akshaya Patra’s delivery of ration boxes to vulnerable populations in Vrindavan and Delhi NCR. RMS contributions have enabled Akshaya Patra to deliver 4,021 grocery kits and 4,910 happiness kits to underserved families and children.

The commitment from RMS to supporting those in need is commendable. It has organised multiple Employee Giving campaigns, especially during the initial phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic in May 2020 and again during Daan Utsav (Joy of Giving Week) last year. It generated a handsome amount that went to the happiness kit initiative as well as COVID-19 Relief efforts of Akshaya Patra.

Alok Kumar, Managing Director, RMS said, “It’s important for businesses in India to support their communities. We look forward to continuing to support The Akshaya Patra Foundation in its efforts to relieve hunger and provide quality support services to vulnerable children and families in India.”

Acknowledging the efforts of RMS, Sundeep Talwar, CMO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “Akshaya Patra and RMS are working together towards a noble cause. The support we receive from RMS is key to addressing hunger among the vulnerable populations, especially children. I am truly grateful for their generosity and constant support. I hope for the continued support of RMS and look forward to serving society as long there is a need.”

Conscious of its responsibility towards humanity, Akshaya Patra strives to provide food and nutrition security to vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is ably supported by all its stakeholders—the Central Government, State Governments, UT Administrations, civic bodies, corporate partners, individual donors, volunteers and well-wishers. It has served over 128 million meals to migrant workers, daily wage labourers, hospital attendants, frontline workers, slum dwellers, rough sleepers, homeless mothers, families and children and anyone in need across 19 states and one union territory.

Akshaya Patra serves freshly cooked, safe, tasty, nutritious and hygienic meals on plates and bowls or as meal packets across India. It also distributes grocery boxes and happiness kits as a need-based solution. The contents of these boxes were based on the local palate and each kit having dry ration sufficient to cook 42 or 28 meals. Besides dry rations for 20 meals, each happiness kit contains toothbrush and toothpaste, sanitary pack for girls, activity books in regional language and stationery.

The Foundation has been running its food relief efforts since March 2020 and it is intensifying the initiative as the second wave [of the COVID-19 pandemic] struck. Akshaya Patra is poised to continue its service as long as there is need, and is also looking forward to resuming the Mid-Day Meal Programme as soon as schools reopen.