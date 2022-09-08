Akshaya Patra Undertakes Food Relief in Bengaluru to Help Flood Victims

07 September 2022: As Bengaluru witnessed unprecedented floods brought about by torrential rains, The Akshaya Patra Foundation took into account the gravity of the situation and extended food relief to the affected people in several areas in South and Southeast Bengaluru. The Foundation distributed over 15,000 food packets comprising Jeera Rice and Dhalcha to the people in areas, such as Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Doddanekundi, Belandur, Munnekolala, Nellurahalli, Kadugodi and Adugodi, which experienced severe water-logging. Akshaya Patra’s centralised kitchen at Vasanthapura in Bengaluru served as the focal point for the food relief endeavour.

Akshaya Patra always strived to support the Governments humanitarian efforts during adversities. On this occasion, a team, comprising the Foundation’s staff and local volunteers, was mobilised to distribute safe and hygienic food to people in the flood-affected areas. The food was prepared at the centralised kitchen and transported to the affected areas through Akshaya Patra delivery vehicles.