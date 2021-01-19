Akshaya Pvt Ltd Pre-budgetQuote

Attributed to: Mr. T Chitty Babu, Chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd

Though the real estate sector has witnessed a slew of measures implemented in the last two years to boost consumer sentiment and provide relief to the developers, there are still certain areas that can be considered to improve the overall growth of the sector. Measures like single window clearance, uniformity in GST for different housing segments, ease of cash flow for better project executions, strengthening the banking infrastructure to aid the developers as well as the homebuyers can go a long way in creating sustained growth. Revision in income tax slabs can spur buyer sentiment which was marred by COVID-19. Areas like construction, labour crunch will also need redressal from the government, which will go a long way in getting the right impetus and boost private investments in the sector.