AkzoNobel India releases new Joy is DIY campaign for Dulux Simply Refresh

AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company has released a new digital campaign for Dulux Simply Refresh – a pioneering range of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) paint and home repair solutions for multiple surfaces.

The new campaign ‘Joy is DIY’, conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, takes one back to childhood when fun meant unleashing one’s creative streak. Dulux Simply Refresh’s campaign celebrates the same feeling of pure joy as this DIY range empowers enthusiasts to make living spaces their creative canvas and have an effortless fun experience too as they create magic with their hands!

“For AkzoNobel, the Dulux Simply Refresh launch in India is driving the DIY phenomena in entire South Asia. Just a few months in, we have received tremendous responses from consumers who are using the products for all sorts of creative transformation projects. This pioneering range ensures that whatever the surface (wood, metal, or walls) or the need (decorative painting, home repair, or protection), consumers can rest assured that the final result looks great and be easy to achieve. That’s why Dulux Simply Refresh evokes the feeling of pure joy that comes from self-expression and DIY projects,” highlighted Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.

“The Joy is the DIY campaign will strike a chord with DIY enthusiasts who are looking for a hassle-free experience for their home makeover projects whether that is an ambitious upcycling job or a minor repair job on a weekend. Dulux Simply Refresh will become a source of joy for our consumers as they make their DIY projects a reality,” said Vandana Krishna, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India.

The main brand film (60 seconds) is followed by three ‘How-To-Do’ videos to highlight the ease of using Dulux Simply Refresh. It will provide a step-by-step walkthrough for the best results of the application of Dulux Simply Refresh which is available in categories of decorative paints, repair solutions, and painting kits.