Alan Roger Currie, “The Godfather of Direct Verbal Game Advice,” Slams Rampant Plagiarism on YouTube

Hollywood, CA : Alan Roger Currie has once again been voicing his harsh criticisms toward other YouTubers for infringing on his intellectual property and plagiarizing many of his specific talking points, unique concepts and terminology, and his personal philosophies and signature phrases from his eBooks, paperbacks, audiobooks, and YouTube videos. Currie, who is an internationally-known author and professional dating coach for single heterosexual men, believes YouTube should have better policing policies in place to better protect the intellectual property and copyrighted material of authors, self-help gurus, and podcasters.