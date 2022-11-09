Alcostar Group of Companies enters the Delhi and Uttarakhand markets with a variety of spirits

New Delhi, 9th November 2022: Alcostar Group of Companies, a premium liquor brand that has been engaged in the manufacturing and import of various foreign liquor from all over the world has recently launched its four company-owned products in the Delhi and Uttarakhand markets. With the aim of becoming the premier spirits brand in the liquor industry in India, Alcostar has launched products in three categories – Sherry Platinum – Whisky, KIEV Vodka, KIEV Green Apple Vodka and Old Chief Rum. While all the products are of high quality, they are reasonably placed as well. . Apart from manufacturing, the company also imports various foreign liquor from France, Poland, UK, Australia, Germany and Spain etc. which are considered one of the best producers of wine and spirits in the world.

Among the recently launched spirits, Sherry Platinum is a premium malt whisky brand with an Indian blend. It is distilled for winters with an exceptional note of oaks, honey, vanilla, and a hint of the floral palate. A smooth yet boldly warm, it’s a great companion for the winter season. ‘KIEV PURE GRAIN VODKA’ is inspired by the old traditions and unmatched class of Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine. KIEV is a perfectly balanced and sophisticated premium vodka; ultimate for all cocktails. It has the finest tripled distilled alcohol which lends its rich and smooth unparalleled taste. Old Chief Rum is famous for the dark authentic taste of sugarcane, honey, and a hint of vanilla. The classic rum is crafted for colder evenings and good company. Its unique character comes from the sugarcane it’s made from, giving a nutty, crunchy flavor and a dark brown golden amber hue. On the other hand, KIEV Green Apple, triple distilled green apple flavored vodka, is perfectly crafted to delight vodka enthusiasts

“We are beyond excited to launch a range of premium yet affordable liquor in Delhi and Uttarakhand. We wanted to create spirits that have an exceptionally smooth unparalleled taste and something unique for every community to enjoy. Being an innovative and quality-driven brand, our aim is to create and launch some of the highest quality products for consumers,” said Mr. Arundeep Singla, Chairman, and Managing Director, Alcostar Group of Companies.

In addition, Alcostar is the upcoming key player in the Indian liquor industry which is set to expand its spirits portfolio in northern India with several new whiskies and vodkas that are yet to be launched. With the presence in Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and now in Delhi and Uttarakhand, the brand further plans to eye the West India market that includes Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa & Rajasthan. The company also envisions investing in versatile liquor portfolios within the next 2 years and is confident of taking a giant leap of faith and confidence in its world-class IMFL brands while offering products at a reasonable price with high quality.

Talking about the brand’s versatility, Mr. Arundeep Singla, Chairman, and Managing Director, Alcostar Group of Companies, said, “With a brand to offer at practically every price point, we are well-positioned to benefit from consumers & continued willingness to trade up as we place more value on quality than quantity. We are equipped with the power, speed, and diversity needed to keep up with the expansion of the premium drinks sector”.

Alcostar Group rose to the top of the ladder with the help of Mr. Arundeep Singla, Chairman, and Managing Director Alcostar Group of Companies. He has years of combined expertise in the alcohol industry and has worked on some of India’s most well-known spirit brands ever to be introduced. He is also responsible for bringing the brewpub culture to India in 2016 with the brand name ‘The Brew Estate’ introducing the concept of craft beer combined with food and music.