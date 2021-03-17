Alder Color Solutions Names Marty Davis as New Co-President

Experienced leader in the color industry, Marty Davis is named Co-President of Alder Color Solutions, to work alongside current President, Keith Voigt, effective March 15, 2021.

Portland, OR : Alder Color Solutions today announced that Marty Davis will be joining Alder Color Solutions as Co-President. Davis, an experienced leader in the color industry, will be working alongside Alder Color Solutions’ current President, Keith Voigt, effective March 15, 2021.

“I have known Marty for over 10 years. I have watched him manage, grow, motivate and build great teams and successful business models over that time,” stated Keith Voigt. “We are very fortunate that he decided that Alder Color would be his next adventure.”

Marty Davis added, “After meeting the team, hearing about their vision, and listening to their passion, the decision was really a no-brainer. Alder Color Solutions is bringing much needed Color IT services to brands, printers, textiles, designers, and other industries that are trying to apply color using different technologies, on inconsistent substrates, using color software and specs that are difficult or not integrated…and trying to do this on a deadline and cost effectively. Our customers are asking for help, suggestions, and automation to make their work easier. There is a growing need for this type of support, and I am excited to help guide and grow the Alder Color team and model.”