Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces its first product approval from its Formulation Division IV, Jarod Facility

23 December 2022, Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received PAS (Prior Approval Supplement) approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application (sANDA) Pregabalin Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg.

The sANDA, submitted as “Prior Approval Supplement,” provides for an alternate drug product manufacturing site – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Formulation Division IV, Jarod, Gujarat, India for previously approved ANDA from Panelav Facility (F-I). This is the first product approval from Jarod Facility which was inspected in Dec 2022.

The approved sANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lyrica Capsules, of Upjohn. Pregabalin Capsules are indicated for neuropathic pain, postherpetic neuralgia, and other indications. Refer to our label for full indication.

Pregabalin Capsules have an estimated market size of US$ 244 million for twelve months ending Sep 2022 according to IQVIA