Alex Ilgner Named Account Administrator at RT Environmental & Construction Professional

Hamilton, NJ : Alex Ilgner has been named as an account administrator within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. He will support the account management and policy servicing activities offered by senior management to the organization’s national network of agents, brokers and business partners.

“Alex’s work ethic and drive are representative of the dedicated efforts supplied to clients on an everyday basis,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President, RT, Hamilton, New Jersey office. “RT ECP has established a well-deserved reputation for helping the environmental and construction-related marketplace protect projects with superb risk management solutions. We look forward to nurturing hard-working and intelligent individuals like Alex as they grow alongside our organization.”

Prior to RT ECP, Ilgner supported the day-to-day account activities performed at Diversified Insurance Industries of Hunt Valley, MD.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Ilgner is a recent graduate from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. A resident of King of Prussia, Pa, he can be reached at 609-469-2650 or alex.ilgner@rtspecialty.com.