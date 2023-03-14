Align Technology Opens Align Innovation Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 14, March 2023: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the opening of its Align Innovation Center (AIC) at Hyderabad, India. Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology executive vice president and chief digital officer and Srini Pendala, Align Technology senior director and general manager of the Align Innovation Center led the opening ceremony at the Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Park, HITEC City, Hyderabad.

“We are excited to open the Align Innovation Center (AIC) in Hyderabad,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli “The innovation center will bring together some of the best and brightest talents in the industry to help drive digital innovation and advance the possibilities of the Align Digital Platform™, an integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end experience and workflow that connects users. The AIC in Hyderabad will also serve as an important hub for collaboration and creativity around the globe. We look forward to working with our partners and customers to create innovations that advance digital dentistry and orthodontics.” “The Align Innovation Center in Hyderabad will play a key role in further developing the Align Digital Platform™ and designing various mobile and web applications for the Invisalign® system, said Srini Pendala. “In the coming years, our plan is to scale and support the product development of iTero™ intraoral scanners and other product innovations. Being based in Hyderabad will enable us to tap into a world-class digital talent pool and fully leverage the tech innovation ecosystem that Hyderabad has to offer.”

The opening ceremony featured a variety of events including banner unveiling, cultural activities, ribbon cutting, Lighting Dia, and an award ceremony for the innovation center employees.

Align Technology has a worldwide presence with technology and innovation centers located across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.