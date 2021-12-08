Alignment Credit goes live with PE Front Office to streamline its Investment Process

New Delhi: PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution for Alternative Investment Management, announced that Alignment Credit, a US-based private credit firm, has implemented PE Front Office to manage its alternative investments.

The software supports capabilities including Deal Flow Management, Investment Management, Portfolio Monitoring, Investor Relations Management and Fund Administration augmented by CRM, Document Management, Reports & Analytics, Outlook/Gmail Plugins and Mobile App.

Victor Villalpando from Alignment Credit said, “PE Front Office has been a strong resource to our organization and we look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue to grow.”

Speaking on this recent association, Raghav Gupta, Senior Director of PE Front Office, said, “We are pleased to add Alignment Credit to our global customer base. Further strengthening our track record with clients in Private Credit/Debit domain, we look forward to support Alignment Credit and ensure that all the needs are addressed”.