Alkawther Makki Joins Paul Lubanski as Lt. Governor Running Mate in Michigan Lubanski and Makki Are “Righteous Independents”

Detroit, MI : Accomplished author, nutritionist, entrepreneur and motivational speaker – Alkawther Makki – has joined gubernatorial candidate Paul Lubanski in a bid to become Michigan’s new Lt. Governor along-side him in November of 2022.

Lubanski, a lifelong Michigander and eclectically acclaimed songwriter, actor, voiceover artist, athlete and motivational speaker, announced his candidacy in November of 2020. He has pledged 20% of his government salary to the creation of mini-psychiatric crisis centers and animal protection services.

In a recent on-line interview Paul said the following: “Alkawther Makki is an extraordinarily talented and aware young patriot. She’s dynamically engaged, a terrific communicator and relentlessly passionate about fixing our state – I couldn’t be prouder that we’ve aligned – she rocks.”

Makki’s credentials include: Authored two books: “Unspoken Revivalism” and “Smarter Cleaner Leaner.” Also, a motivational speaker, she has appeared on CBS Radio’s “People of Distinction” and iHeart Radio’s “Transform U.” Ric Bratton interviewed her for his nationally broadcast “This Week In America” as well. She recently launched both AlkawtherMotivation.com and her shoe apparel line “Tour De Force.” Visit: http://www.AlkawtherMotivation.com