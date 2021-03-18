All Dolled Up Reinvents the Salon Experience with “A Texture Club”

All Dolled Up Creates Effortless Salon Experience with “Texture Club”

Fort Lauderdale, FL : All Dolled Up (ADU) Salons is defying tired beauty industry standards with an innovative, fresh approach to servicing clients – a salon club that offers priority access to luxurious hair-maintenance services for a flat monthly membership fee. Other privileges include member exclusive events, priority booking times, service add-ons, multi- location club access, shareable benefits, product discounts and demos. It’s the perfect beauty partner for product junkies.

It’s like a social club, but for your hair.

ADU is the first multicultural beauty salon to offer such a club, which is designed to save clients time, money and effort. Once a client joins the club, they have priority access to booking times and their choice of stylist.

The Texture Club will also host “Wash Day” experiences. “Wash Day” experiences are timely healthy hair maintenance services that get clients in and out of the salon quickly, so they can focus on things that matter.

All Dolled Up Salons has been innovating the beauty space for more than three decades with the customer in mind. They know that clients want amazing beauty experiences, services and products. The texture club saves clients time and money all while providing professional, convenient and expert beauty services that fit their lifestyle.

“For years, customers have complained about unprofessional salon experiences, including bait and switch price tactics and extremely long wait times. We saw the data, listened to our clients and came up with this revolutionary way to solve our customers’ problems with the multi-cultural hair industry,” said Sylvester Bailey, ADU Salon Partner. “All Dolled Up is the first multicultural salon to deploy salon clubs at scale in Florida and to a city near you.” Check All Dolled Up’s newest locations online at www.adushop.com

Texture Club Highlights:

– Monthly maintenance beauty services

– Flat monthly fee

– Members only events

– Priority booking times

– Member discounts on products and service add-ons

– Multi location club access

– Shareable benefits (Optional)